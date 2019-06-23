<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Super Falcons who crashed out yesterday after losing to Germany in the round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup have refused to leave their Mecure Hotel in Grenoble untill all their entitlements are paid.

According report credited to Collins Udoh, are being owed bonuses from two games against against Gambia and Senegal in the 2018 and 2016 Africa Women’s Championship qualifiers.

“They paid us N1 million and said that is all. We want them to pay the balance. And they are also owing us five days daily allowance here in France,” one player told me (Collins)

The players also demanded for their share of the World Cup participation fee from FIFA, even though that will not be paid by FIFA till September.

This is the second time in three years that Nigeria’s women will be protesting for their money.

In 2016 after winning the Africa Women’s Championship in Cameroon, the squad rrefused to leave their hotel in Abuja. They staged a public demonstration which led to the Federal’s Government intervention.

That demonstration led to the removal of the team coaches and backroom staff.

They had threatened to boycott the tournament while in Austria but were prevailed upon and flew to France.

Before their elimination, the NFF had asked the girls to submit their account details which they did.

Newsmen decided to send WhatsApp message to an NFF official in France to confirm the report. The official did not respond after picking the call which was not clear as a result of network issues.