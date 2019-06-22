<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With Nigeria’s Super Falcons narrowly making it to the round of 16 thanks to the misfortune of other teams like Chile and Scotland, football fans are of the opinion that the team’s second round spot might just be their final destination.

The Falcons literarily soaked their chaplets in water praying for the other teams to lose as depicted in one of the videos posted by the team on their social media handle, where they were clearly unhappy when Cameroon scored the goal that took them out of a World Cup group stage for the first time.

The Falcons practically turned football fans in the country into calculator set wielding mathematicians with everyone making permutations about what result will mean to the team’s eventual advancement.

Although Nigerians joined the Falcons in celebrating the qualification, they seem to have changed their minds after knowing the the Falcons will face Germany.

Sports Extra took to the streets to seek fans opinion on Nigeria’s round of 16 fixtures against Germany in a game scheduled for Saturday (today) at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

Olumide Ayeni (Applicant) When we are talking about women football in the world there are some countries we should not even compare ourselves to and Germany is one of them. Playing Italy would have been better because they are just strugglers like us but playing Germany, let the girls just pack their bags to the stadium and face the airport from there.”

Donald Njoku (Businessman) I just can’t see them making it to the quarter final. My head, my heart, my everything is telling me they will lose but I will still watch the game and pray to them.

Jummy Bankole (Student) The worst thing you can do to yourself is think that we have what it takes to advance to the quarter final. As for me, I’m not even going to try and deceive myself. We have reached our bus stop.

On social media, Twitter, some users also share the same line of thoughts with Sport Extra’s street respondents.

The Falcons are no strangers to the German national women’s team. Germany in 2010 beat the Falcons 8-0 in an international friendly in 2010 but could only manage a 1-0 win months later in 20111 on home soil during the 2011 World Cup.

No matter the outcome of the match, the Falcons will be proud that they made it out of the group stage for the first time in 20 years.