Following their impressive 2-0 win over the Taegeuk Nanja of Korea Republic at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, the Super Falcons of Nigeria has set some interesting records in the process.

After the final whistle at the Stade des Alps in Grenoble, Nigeria became the first African side in Women’s World Cup history to win their second group game at the tournament, with 12 of the previous 13 such matches ending in defeat for sides from Africa (D1).

Though the victory over Korea Republic was only Nigeria’s fourth victory from 24 matches at the Women’s World Cup (D3 L17), the Super Falcons have won four of their five matches in the tournament when scoring the opening goal (L1).

Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, at 18yrs & 186 days, she became the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a FIFA Women’s World Cup. ‬

Defender Onome Ebi is making her fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance, most by any player in the history of FIFA senior World Cup.

South Korea became the first Asian side to lose three successive Women’s World Cup matches without scoring since Korea DPR in 2011, with Falcons being the third team to hand them the defeat.

The Thomas Dennerby led side will a chance a chance to extend their record of being the only African side to make it out of the Group stage at the Women’s World Cup when the take on France on Monday.

A win or draw against the hoats will see them book their place in the knockout stage, haven done so back in 1999 in U.S.A.