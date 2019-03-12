



Determined to make a major impact at this year’s Women’s World Cup in France, Super Falcons coach Thomas Dernneby, has requested and gotten the approval of Nigeria Football Federation to engage two more technical staff, fitness trainer and match reader.

The duo were part of the team’s technical crew to the just ended Cyprus Cup where Falcons finished in the 7th place. The request to engage the two technical hands was actually made shortly after the African women Nations Cup in Ghana which team won for the 9th time. The decision to beef up is not unconnected with reactions that followed the team’s overall performance at the 2018 AFCON.

Despite winning the championship then, many analysts and soccer fans in the country alike insisted in a chat that although the team emerged victorious, the quality of play needed to be improved if the team is to stand up to the challenges that will be posed by opponents at the world cup in France.

Many who made their views known on the team’s recent outing at the four nation invitational in China and the Cyprus cup expressed hope that useful lessons have been learnt by the technical crew with a view to checking the lapses.

In the course two tournaments Falcons suffered some massive defeats first 3-0 defeat in the hands of China at the Invitational and 4-1 defeat by Austria and at the Cyprus cup respectively.

The team however did not fail to equally make mincemeat of some opponents like their 3-0 defeat of Thailand to clinch the 7th place in Cyprus. Engagement of match reader some say should be able to help the team hold their own especially when they are comfortably leading an opponent.

A case in point was the match between Falcons and Slovakia at the Cyprus meet where they team surrendered a 3-0 lead in the first half to eventually end the match winning by 4-3 after the Slovakians cancelled three goals in nine minutes.

Falcons have been drawn at the world cup which holds in June against hosts France, South Korea and Norway.