Super Falcons players have celebrated the team’s qualification for the Round of 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The African champions’ passage into the knockout stages was confirmed on Friday following the completion of group stage matches.

Thomas Dennerby’s charges will confront former champions Germany for a place in the quater-finals in Grenoble on Saturday. Kick-off is 4.30 pm Nigerian time.

It is the first time in 20 years that the super Falcons will play in the knockout stages of the competition after they reached the quarter-finals at the 1999 edition hosted by the United States of America.

Brazil, China and Cameroon were the first three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals third-placed teams. The West Africans hoped that Chile failed to beat Thailand by a three-goal advantage in Rennes later Thursday night, which came through.

Despite Chile’s 2-0 win over Thailand in their last Group E game in Montpellier, Super Falcons claimed the last spot among the four best third-placed teams, on superior goals.

A number of the players took to the social media to express their happiness on the team’s qualification.

“ROUND OF 16 baby @FIFAWWC @NGSuper_Falcons,” the team’s top striker Asisat Oshoala tweeted.

Veteran defender, Onome Ebi tweeted: “Thank you Lord, on to the next level. Round 16.”

Midfielder Ngozi Okobi also tweeted. “Finally, the LORD have done it finally & The journey continues. #FIFAWWC & we keep moving @NGSuper_Falcons.”

It is the first time since the inception of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991 that two African teams reached the knockout stages following Nigeria and Cameroon s qualification on Thursday.