Former Super Falcons forward Stella Mbachu has expressed confidence in the ability of the Nigerian women’s team to beat Germany when both sides meet in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Nigeria were drawn against the two-time World Cup winners after qualifying as one of the best losers from the group stage.

In an interview with Sports Extra, Mbachu who was part of the Falcons side that last reached the quarter -final of the World Cup in 1999, said all the Falcons needed against the Germans was determination.

She said, “With the way we played France, if we are able to play Germany that way, and even better, honestly, we will beat them.

“Remember when we played Germany the last time, they only beat us 1-0, which came through a controversial free-kick they gave to them. So, they (Falcons) should just concentrate, with that, I believe they will win. Football is not the way people use to think about it that it’s one plus one, it’s gone beyond that.”

She also advised coach Thomas Dennerby to give the girls the support they need to excel.

“He should just encourage them, because the coach has already done all that he needs to do, what’s left is just to encourage them and ginger them up,” she added.

The game against Germany will be played at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France 4:30pm Nigerian time.