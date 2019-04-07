<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons’ goaltender Tochukwu Oluehihas expressed confidence that the reigning African champions will prove difficult for their group opponents at the global showpiece.

The 31-year-old player said that with the quality of preparation the team has been given, the team will have an impressive outing.

Nigeria will face host nation France, 1995 champion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Norway and Korea Republic. The team, will on Monday battle their Canadian counterparts in a friendly at the Pinatar Stadium in Murcia, Spain.

The tie is one of the test matches lined up for the Thomas Dennerby girls ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup billed for France in June.

Oluehi who was voted the best goalkeeper at the 2018 AWCON in Ghana said Super Falcons are ready to shock the world at the Mundial.

“The truth is I see us doing well in France. I am very happy and satisfied with the preparation that we are getting. From China to Cyprus, and now here in Spain.

“I see the Super Falcons going very far in France. For any team to be at the world cup, it means they are not a minor team. We will give equal respect to the teams we will play but for a team like France, they will have the support of a whole nation and will enjoy it but i have faith in my teammates and what we can do.”

Nigeria will launch their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against Norway on Saturday 8 June. Nigeria will then lock horns with the Korea Republic in their second group match on Wednesday 12 June and the final group game against hosts France on June 17.