Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala says she is not under any pressure to perform at the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup in France.

The U-20 Women’s World Cup adidas Golden Ball and adidas Golden Boot winner says she hopes to rise up to her status as three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year winner and the most successful female player from Nigeria.

“For me, I am never under pressure because I love what I do,” Oshoala told FIFA. “I love my job. I see it like I’m going to have fun on the pitch.

“A lot of people are expecting much from me, but for me it’s just a day-to-day thing. Go out there and play football, help the team, help my team-mates, get some goals if possible.”

That mature attitude is one of the reasons coach Thomas Dennerby has appointed Oshoala vice-captain of the Super Falcons, behind skipper Desire Oparanozie. That trust is mutual, with the 24-year-old believing the Swede will play an important part in Nigeria’s success.