Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has said that they have been monitoring the players expected to feature at next month’s FIFA Women’s World Cup to ensure their fitness levels.

“About the foreign players, we have regular contact with them. The strength and conditioning coach is also monitoring every training and every game. He follows how they are doing on a daily basis”.

“We have full information on every player. That way we know when they are overloaded so that when we come to camp we can tell a loaded player to ease off a little or increase the work load for ones that are not loaded high enough,” concluded the Falcons coach.

The Falcons open their world campaign against Norway on June 8. Nigeria will then lock horns with the Korea Republic in their second group match on Wednesday 12 June and the final group game against hosts France on June 17.

Players are expected to report for pre-world cup preparations in Austria on May 20.