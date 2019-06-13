<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Institut Francais du Nigéria says it will mount a public viewing of the 8th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on June 17.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by Ms Cécile Mercier, the Cultural Programme Officer of the Institut.

She said: “This year, the tournament features 24 teams with dreams of being crowned champion.

“France’s and Nigeria’s national female football teams are in the same group and they will play against each other on June 17, which will be their last match of the group stage.

“For the occasion, the Institut is organising a public viewing of the match with the support of JIREH Multimedia and Johnny Rockets.

“We have come a long way since the French women’s National Football Team took part in their first world cup, in 1971, which was totally unofficial and non-FIFA sanctioned.

“The Institut is delighted that the popularity of women’s football continues to rise and we feel that it is important to highlight women’s sport and female athletes’ performance.”

Mercier wished both teams success, saying: “we want to see them qualify from the knockout stage”.

She urged football enthusiasts interested in being part of the celebration to contact the Institut.