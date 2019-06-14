<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Desiree Ellis has stated she is not satisfied with South Africa’s 1-0 loss to China but insisted Banyana Banyana made her proud.

Prior to the encounter, the African vice-champions were aiming to claim their first win in a Women’s World Cup game but eventually bowed narrowly to Jia Xiuquan’s ladies.

Li Ying’s first-half effort for the Asians at the Parc des Princes condemned the Africans to back-to-back defeats at the global showpiece.

In spite of the setback, coach Ellis lauded her players for their organisation against the Chinese as she’s upbeat that they will do better against Germany.

“You can never be satisfied with a loss. We knew it was going to be a battle out there and we also had a couple of chances,” Ellis told the media.​

“And when we started chasing the game, China got a lot more chances. If you’re one goal down with 15 minutes to go, you’re not happy to be down, so we tried to get the equaliser and maybe later the winner.

“And that’s when China had a lot more opportunities when we pushed more players up front. I’m very proud of the team because we gave as much as they gave. Obviously not the result we wanted but we will dust ourselves up and start looking forward.

“I think each and every player in the squad can really pat themselves on the back for today’s performance against China.

“We made a couple of changes which were forced by an injury and another by suspension and the players that came in for them stood out really well.

“We pride ourselves on teamwork and togetherness and it’s surely showed on the pitch with everyone putting their bodies on the line to push China as much as we can.

“We were really very close in our first two games and that’s really what we wanted in our first Women’s World Cup to show people that we really didn’t come to make up the numbers.

“I think that we were a bit unlucky against Spain and deserved more from that game, while against China, we lost due to a loss of concentration.

“Germany is going to be tough but this team never gives up and we will give it our best shot to get a positive result.”

With no point from two games, South Africa will be seeking to end their group stage campaign on a fine note when they take on Germany.