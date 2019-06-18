<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons duo Desire Oparanozie and Chiamaka Nnadozie are proud of the team’s performance despite going down to a 1-0 defeat to 2019 Women’s World Cup hosts France in Monday’s Group A clash at the Roazhon Park, Rennes.

The Nigerian Ladies produced one of their best defensive performances in recent years against the host nation.

The Super Falcons were tactically disciplined throughout and, while disappointed by the outcome, they will be proud at how they executed their game plan.

Wendy Renard scored the decisive goal for Les Bleues from the spot 12 minutes from time with the Super Falcons finishing the game with 10 players following Ngozi Ebere’s dismissal.

Oparanozie and Nnadozie took to the social media to applaud their teammates for their brave efforts in the game.

“I am PROUD of this team. #NigFra #FIFAWWC #SuperFalcons #France2019,” Oparanozie tweeted

“Proud of you ladies. @NGSuper_Falcons. #FIFAWomensWorldCup19,” Nnadozie also tweeted on her Twitter handle.

The Super Falcons waiting to see if they progress to the knockout phase for the first time in 20 years​ following Monday’s game.

Their progress will be sealed if Argentina are unable to accomplish a handsome win over Scotland in their final Group D game on Thursday, or Cameroon are unable to defeat New Zealand by more than one goal in their final Group E match on Friday.

China, with four points in Group B, and Australia with three points already from two matches in Group C, look already good enough for the Round of 16.

With the USA and Sweden packing all the points in Group F, third–placed Chile is still pointless and must defeat Thailand by more than three goals to get in the way of Nigeria.

The four best third-placed teams in the six groups will join the two top-placed teams in each group to the Round of 16.