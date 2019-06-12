<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala on Wednesday was voted the Player of the Match award after putting up a brilliant display for the Super Falcons in their 2-0 victory against Korea Republic at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team’s vice captain struck in the 75th minute to give Nigeria its second goal after Korea’s Kim Doyeon own goal in the 29th minute at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

It was Oshoala’s first goal of the tournament but her second for the senior team in the World Cup.

The Super Falcons now have three points after today’s victory and face France in their last group match next Monday. A win against the host side will see the Africa champions progress to the round of 16.

Nigeria lost its opening match to Norway 3-0 who face France this evening.