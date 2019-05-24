<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons’ striker Asisat Oshoala will on Sunday join her teammates at their Austria camp after getting her visa, according to a report.

The Nigeria international who flew into the country after the final of the UEFA Champions League was at the France Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday to submit her international passport along with other supporting documents.

She was however issued her visa on Thursday and is expected to depart the country on Saturday night for Europe to resume preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France next month.

Although she failed to report to camp at the due date of May 21, to allow the coaches to assess her before the final list is announced, Oshoala should make the list.

She scored the only goal for Barcelona Ladies in the final of the Champions League last Saturday against Lyon which they lost 4-1.