Former Africa Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke has said that the 30-man provisional squad for the World Cup picked by coach Gernot Rohr should be respected.

“The decisions of the coach must be respected, and must be supported, he has drawn a list of players who he believes can work for him and ready to give their best,” said the former Barcelona winger .

“You have to agree with his sense of judgment for continuity, which is a key for the team to do well at the World Cup.

“The strength of the team is that the bulk of players qualified Nigeria to the World Cup.”

Amuneke, who featured at the 1994 World Cup, further said the Eagles are capable of surpassing the Round 16 finish the country has achieved in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

“This team can surprise the world and go beyond our best performance which is the second round,” he predicted.

“The result of our first match (vs Croatia) will determine how far we can go in Russia.”