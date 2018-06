Wolves have re-signed Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe for £10m.

The 25-year-old, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, spent the second half of last season on loan at Wolves, scoring six goals in 17 games to help them win the Championship.

Afobe joined Bournemouth from Wolves for £10m in 2016.

The permanent signing of defender Willy Boly, who was on loan from Porto, is also expected to be confirmed later on Friday.