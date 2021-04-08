



Journalist Duncan Castles has revealed that Wolves are set to make €40m Liverpool transfer target Adama Traore available this summer.

Castles says Wolves are looking to cash in on some of their most valuable assets in order to revitalise the squad by making new signings.

He says Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves and Adama are three of the players who Wolves are willing to listen to offers for at the end of the season.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, as transcribed by HITC, Castles offered an insight into Wolves’ plans for the summer. “I’m hearing it’s not just Pedro Neto who is being made available for sale, it’s also Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.

“[They are] essentially the three most sellable and valuable talents in Wolves’ squad at present, excluding Raul Jimenez.

“Adama is 25, he is contracted until 2023. They want to sell at least one of those for a substantial fee, perhaps more than one, and then reinvest and freshen up the squad.”





Back in January, Liverpool were linked with interest in Adama as the club were reportedly considering him as a potential option for the summer transfer window. It was claimed that Wolves wanted €40m for Adama at the time, although it remains to be seen whether that is still the figure they want now that they want to cash in on the Spaniard.

Adama, however, has struggled in the Premier League this season. The winger has provided zero goals and one assist in 29 Premier League appearances for Wolves, having managed four goals and nine assists last term for Nuno Santo’s side. This suggests that his performances have been on the decline and that could lead to Wolves struggling to sell him for big money this summer, as teams could be put off by his lack of end product in the Premier League so far this season.

If Liverpool are seriously interested in Adama, though, this news will come as a huge boost to their efforts. Wolves’ willingness to sell Adama could also allow Liverpool to negotiate the price down from €40m, with the Reds now knowing that the Premier League side need the money and are trying to sell their players – weakening Wolves’ negotiating position.