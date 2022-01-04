Wolves recall in-form Ryan Giles from Cardiff City

Wolves have recalled wing-back Ryan Giles from his season-long loan spell at Cardiff City, the Championship outfit have announced.

Giles has been in great form for the Bluebirds so far this season. He has registered nine assists in the league. The only player to match that tally is Reading’s John Swift.

“It’s with disappointment that we can confirm that Ryan Giles will be returning to Wolves having been recalled from his season-long loan spell with the Bluebirds,” Cardiff stated via their official website.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Gilo has been doing great out on loan. He’s been playing in numerous positions, on both wings and wing-back, and has done very well.

“Now, with Covid, injuries and international call-ups, players are dropping out, and he’ll be added to the squad.

“This is an opportunity to come back and train with the first team and show Bruno (Lage, Wolves manager) what he’s learned.

“It’s a chance to work with a Premier League first team for him and we’re making sure we’re protecting ourselves.”

Telford-born Giles, 21, signed a long-term Wolves contract in December 2020.

Cardiff later announced they had recalled midfielder Ryan Wintle from his season-long loan at Blackpool.