



Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo has opened up about the personal toll not seeing his family during the Covid-19 pandemic is taking.

The 46-year-old has been unable to visit his wife and three kids in Portugal since he returned to England on 7 May to prepare for the resumption of the Premier League season.

The British government has continued to exclude Portugal from its safe travel list.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Nuno explained the impact the situation has had on him and the large Portuguese contingent on staff at Molineux.





“It’s very hard for a football team to prepare the way we are preparing now,” the Wolves boss said.

“It requires a lot of effort.

“Some of us are not allowed [to do things we want] and our freedom has been restrained in a way nobody could understand.

“I want to go back and visit my family, but I cannot. It’s not just affecting football, it’s affecting life.

“Our freedom has been really, really compromised.”

Wolves, who currently lie in seventh place, will play their last home league game of the season on Monday night against Crystal Palace.