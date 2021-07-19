Wolves linked with move for Philippe Coutinho

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to secure the signature of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Wolves are favourites to land the 29-year-old this summer as new manager Bruno Lage continues to make his mark on the first-team squad.

This comes after reports from Spain suggested that they just one of a number of top-flight teams interested in securing his services.

Lage has only been in the Molineux hot seat for a matter of weeks, but the Portuguese tactician has already brought four new signings to the club.

Former Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa recently arrived on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, joining Yerson Mosquera, Francisco Trincao and Rayan Ait-Nouri in committing their futures to the Midlands outfit.

However, with several stars such as Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Pedro Neto thought to be allowed to leave Wolves over the coming months, Lage may need another marquee signing in order to ensure success next season.

And Coutinho’s availability has provided the perfect opportunity for the club’s hierarchy to secure a significant acquisition for their new boss.

At Liverpool, the Brazil international showcased his world-class ability on a regular basis, often bamboozling opponents with his outrageous skill and catching unsuspecting keepers off-guard with his long-range shooting.

Speaking about his compatriot previously, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino commented: “He’s phenomenal. You simply can’t say that he’s not a magician.

“He has magical powers. He produces plays that don’t exist, that you couldn’t make up.”

Coutinho has been unable to replicate his form at Anfield for Barcelona, though, and found himself loaned out to Bayern Munich for 2019/20.

The South American creative talent enjoyed a relatively successful 12-month stint with the Bundesliga giants, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in 38 appearances as Bayern won the treble.

But the bad luck continued for Coutinho upon his return to Barca last season, with a serious knee injury ending his campaign in December after just 14 uninspiring outings.

On his day, the £27 million-rated gem is a top-class operator, capable of playing for the world’s best teams, but unfortunately for him, those days have been few and far between since he left English shores three-and-a-half-years ago.

Joining a side where he’s guaranteed game time and will undoubtedly be the main man could well resurrect Coutinho’s career, meaning Wolves would be an ideal destination, and the club must try and sign him this summer.