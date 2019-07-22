<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have their eyes set on the highly-rated Benfica defender, Ruben Dias, according to latest reports.

However, despite their desire to land the Portuguese international, Wolves will have to fend off European powerhouses such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid, all who have been linked to the 22-year-old.

Wolves hope to get a deal done between now and August 8, the last day of the Premier League transfer window.

Dias was a crucial part of the success that saw Benfica reclaim the Portuguese Super League title last season, and was also part of the squad that reached the Europa League quarterfinals.

The centre-back played in 32 LigaNOS matches, scoring three goals and earning an assist.

However, despite the rumours of a move, Dias remains committed to Benfica.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Benfica starlet affirmed he was not thinking about a move.

“My head is not there [Benfica exit],” said Dias. “I’m here to do the pre-season, I do not have to think about anything else.”