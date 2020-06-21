



Nuno Espirito Santo’s impressive Wolves outfit boosted their chances of finishing in the top four, with a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Although Wolves looked superior to a lethargic looking West Ham, like so many of the other games since the Premier League‘s restart there was very little action of note during the first period and the sides went in at the break all square.

Despite being the better side throughout Wolves would have to wait until the 73rd minute to take the lead, and when the goal arrived it came via a familiar source. Substitute Adama Traore went on a trademark run down the right flank before clipping a perfectly weighted cross onto the head of Raul Jimenez, the Mexican striker gleefully powering home from the edge of the six yard box.

Wolves then sealed the three points in spectacular fashion, 20-year-old Portuguese attacker Pedro Neto – who had come on at the same time as Traore – firing home a thunderbolt of a volley from a Matt Doherty cross.





Nuno’s decision to introduce Traore and Neto on 64 minutes proved inspired and the Wolves manager revealed that it is key for coaches to know the right time to use their subs to maximum effect.

“The impact of the players that come in can change the game, on whatever team,” Nuno told Sky Sports.

“It’s up to us to manage the momentum of the players and try to use them in the right moments.”

Nuno also admitted it felt great to get back to winning ways, although he conceded it is not the same playing games without fans in attendance.

“I think we needed this to feel back, to feel that we are really back again,” the Portuguese continued.

“It’s too bad… the fans should be here.

“It’s different, different for us, different for West Ham, different for everybody.

“But I think it’s good to have football back and let’s try and produce good games so that the people that are watching enjoy every game of football.”

Wolves rivals for the top four have so far been unable to take maximum points, and today’s win sees the Midlands outfit move level on points with fifth place Man United and two behind Chelsea in fourth.