



Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo feels Adama Traore is returning to his very best form.

Traore has returned to prominence as of late, grabbing a sublime assist in the defeat to West Ham before his dramatic winner at Fulham last time out.

And Nuno is ‘positive’ the Spaniard can be their driving force again as they host Sheffield United.

“Adama has always been very important to us, in all the moments since he joined Wolves,” said Nuno.

“He’s a very important player. Sometimes starting, sometimes playing good – but he’s always important because he’s very special. A unique player.





“He played good against Fulham. He achieved a huge moment for him, and for us, in the last gasp of the game.

“So, we are positive he’s going to perform well again. And if he doesn’t perform so well, we’ll try to find the best way for him to perform in the next game.

“It’s always like that. We cannot say it’s for sure because you never know.

“You’re always reacting, adjusting and improving. We do this work with all the players.”