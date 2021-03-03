



Manchester City extended their unbelievable winning run to 21 games on Tuesday as they walked out 4-1 winners against Wolves thanks to a trio of goals after the 80th minute.

After the match, Nuno admitted to being frustrated over the result and their lack to close out what he believed to be a well-earned draw.

“It’s a tough result because we competed well for parts of the game,” said Nuno.

“In the first half we weren’t too much of a threat, but defensively we were organised. We know how difficult it is to recover possession of the ball here.

“We were better in the second half. We achieved the draw and the momentum of the team is there, but we were not able to sustain it. We were punished really hard in the last moments of the game.





“The game-plan is always good, but you are always facing another game-plan. Sometimes what you want to do, the other team doesn’t let you do.”

Though Wolves ended up on the wrong end of an ugly scoreline, pain that City are known for inflicting, Nuno insisted that Pep Guardiola’s side are beatable.

“They are very good,” Nuno added. “They have very talented players and it’s a hard task for anyone to come here and face Man City.

“No one is unbeatable. No one. There’s no perfection. You try to achieve it and momentum gives you that expectation, but all teams have weak points.

“There’s no doubt Man City is a very good team.”

Wolves, who are currently in 12th place on 34 points, will now gear up to face Aston Villa on Saturday.