Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move at the end of this season, and Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa keen on signing him.

Abraham has not been a regular starter for the Blues in recent weeks, with manager Thomas Tuchel appearing to be unconvinced about his ability.

According to Football Insider, Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to strengthen his attack this summer and has identified the 23-year-old as a target.

Wolves were linked with a move for him a couple of years ago, and he would be a welcome addition to their depleted forward ranks.

Abraham has already played for Villa, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.





He was on loan at Villa Park that season and bagged 26 goals in 40 appearances for Dean Smith’s side.

A move to either Wolves or Villa would allow him to play more regularly, which appears unlikely to happen at Chelsea.

Despite his lack of playing time, Abraham has already proven his quality, having scored 30 goals over the last two seasons for the Blues.

Villa need another quality goalscorer, and Abraham could form a lethal partnership alongside Ollie Watkins.

They have been dependant on Watkins for goals this season, and having another option would certainly help them.

If Chelsea are unwilling to provide Abraham with the regular football he needs to continue his development, it would be wise of him to force an exit this summer.