Wolves are looking to add depth behind Raúl Jiménez and Diogo Jota and could turn to Italy for their newest signing.

According to Italian media, Wolves are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring in 21-year-old Milan striker Patrick Cutrone.

It’s believed Cutrone could be available for £22m but Wolves will try to persuade the Italian giants to release him for a lower fee.

Cutrone, who came up through the Milan academy, could be sacrificed as Milan look to sell off players in order to acquire Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, who is currently rated at around €50-55m.

The capped Italian international started off the season scoring nine goals but didn’t score in the final five months of the season after the arrival of Krzysztof Piątek.