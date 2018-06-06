Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu is tipping the Super Eagles to impress at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s men have not been at their best recently after a three-game winless run, which saw them lose to both Serbia and England.

“The FIFA World Cup is the greatest football tournament on the planet – every team dreams of being part of it and I am sure it will be a very special event in Russia,” Kanu noted.

“Nigeria will be a big surprise, for sure. We have good young and talented players; they are hungry for victories and want to do well – for themselves and for the country,” he said.

The three-time African champions trade tackles with Czech Republic for their final pre-World Cup friendly game at Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion on Wednesday.

In Russia, they face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.