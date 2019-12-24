Willian has once again hinted that he would be willing to commit to a new contract at Chelsea, with the Brazilian stating his desire to take in many more appearances for his “dream” club.

Chelsea winger Willian says he would be happy to stay at the club until he is 40 years old and is currently in talks over his future.

The 31-year-old is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been a transfer target for Barcelona.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a significant improvement in form in recent weeks, most recently scoring twice as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday.

Despite being free to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs in January, Willian revealed he has already began talks with Chelsea over his future.

“Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy to play for Chelsea. If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old but football is not always like this,” he told Sky Sports.

“[I want to stay] because I like to play here. It’s not only my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We’ve had some conversations.

“I hope I can say to you guys that I will stay but now I cannot say.”

Willian says football’s governing bodies need to take more action to combat racism after team-mate Antonio Rudiger suffered alleged racist abuse during their win over Tottenham.

