Chelsea winger Willian says he would be happy to stay at the club until he is 40 years old and is currently in talks over his future.

The 31-year-old is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been a transfer target for Barcelona.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a significant improvement in form in recent weeks, most recently scoring twice as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday.

Despite being free to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs in January, Willian revealed he has already began talks with Chelsea over his future.

“Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy to play for Chelsea. If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old but football is not always like this,” he told Sky Sports.

“[I want to stay] because I like to play here. It’s not only my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We’ve had some conversations.

“I hope I can say to you guys that I will stay but now I cannot say.”

Willian says football’s governing bodies need to take more action to combat racism after team-mate Antonio Rudiger suffered alleged racist abuse during their win over Tottenham.