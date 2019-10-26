<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Willian has reiterated that he would like to extend his career at Chelsea past the end of the season.

Despite having enjoyed a successful period at Stamford Bridge since August 2013, Willian has less than a year remaining on his contract.

With talks likely to commence in the future, the Brazilian has acknowledged that he wants to remain at the Blues, rather than return to his homeland at this stage of his career.

The 31-year-old told Esporte Interativo: “Of course when you talk about Corinthians, the club that launched me, I have a great affection, but honestly, I don’t think about returning to Brazil.

“I think I have a lot of wood to burn here in Europe. I have a market. I’m very happy here at Chelsea. Of course my contract is ending now, at the end of the season it’s over. But I’m happy at Chelsea and I plan to stay here.”

Willian has made 11 appearances for Chelsea this season, contributing two goals and one assist in all competitions.