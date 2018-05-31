Brazil cannot afford to make any mistakes in Russia if they are to win a sixth World Cup trophy this summer, according to Willian.

The Selecao are seen as one of the main competitors for the competition and will start their journey in Group E with games against Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Brazil reached the semi-finals of the tournament last time before they crashed out with a 7-1 defeat to Germany before being forced to settle for fourth place with a loss to Netherlands.

This year, however, Willian says they are going all the way for the title, but cannot leave any room for error in the late stages.

“My expectation is the best possible,” the Chelsea star Goal. “I think we did a great job in the qualifiers and we have to follow in the same way in the World Cup, because we are on the right track.

“I think we will get on well in the World Cup. It’s hard to pinpoint favorites. There are four or five teams, including Brazil, that can reach the same level.

“The World Cup is a tournament that practically does not allow errors, especially in the final. From the last World Cup, we’ve learned the good and the bad sides of the tournament, which was the moment we were eliminated. This time my expectation is that we can experience only the good side.”

Willian, 29, says it has been a childhood dream of his to represent his country at the World Cup, and is looking forward to a second experience after the humiliation in their homeland in 2014.

“When I was a kid, I dreamed of wearing the Selecao shirt in a World Cup,” he added. “Having played in my first World Cup was already a dream come true. Now I will be able to play in a second one, an opportunity few people get.

“Of course it’s in my head to win the title. This is my biggest dream, but I know the difficulties we will face in order to achieve this goal.

“The World Cup is the ultimate moment for any player. It is the opportunity to defend your country in the biggest tournament in the world and the moment the whole world will watch you play.”

Brazil begin their tournament against Switzerland on June 17.