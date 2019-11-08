<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea forward Willian has revealed that he rejected a move to Barcelona after last summer’s World Cup.

The Brazilian wide man had netted a career-best 13 goals in all competitions before heading to Russia, and after going out at the quarter-final stage against Belgium was approached by the Blaugrana.

But the 31-year-old, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, has revealed that he turned down the chance to move to Camp Nou.

“The only real official offer I had came from Barcelona, last year, after the World Cup,” Willian told DAZN series Saudade.

“Barcelona indeed presented an offer to Chelsea but it was rejected.

“That was the only actual time I had to discuss something like this with my family, although we really love it here [in London]. So there were several factors that helped us in staying.”

But despite enjoying his life with the Blues, Willian has conceded that he would be interested in going back to his homeland to play.

“If I have to return to Brazil, I’d like to play at Corinthians again.

“It represents a lot, I was born and raised there, my footballing career began there when I was nine, I’ve spent my entire childhood there.”

Willian has been almost ever-present for Frank Lampard’s side this season, making 14 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.