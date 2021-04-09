



Arsenal attacker Willian does not believe he has to prove anyone wrong.

The Brazilian arrived at the Gunners from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer but has failed to prove his worth so far.

Given his age and the fact he is on a three-year contract, Willian has come in for criticism from supporters and the media.

He said, via the Mirror: “No I don’t think that (proving people wrong). In football, until you are playing you always have to prove yourself, but personally, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone about my career and what I’ve won.

“I just need to prove it for myself and that’s what I want to do.

“I need to prove that for people that like me, my family as well and for people that support me in the difficult moments.





“Of course I want to succeed here and win good things for this club because it’s a great club.”

He added: “For me it’s part of football, it’s normal. When you play well, people will say you are amazing, the best – you’re the best player in the world! [Willian chuckles].

“And when you don’t play well, you are the worst player in the world! This is football. I’ve come into a new philosophy, a new club and I think it has taken the time [for me] to adapt.

“I always want to play well, I always want to win, if it’s possible to score to do assists for my teammates but sometimes you have difficult moments and I’ve been in that difficult moment.

“But in the last few games that I’ve played, I think it’s been really different. I have been playing very well, trying to help my teammates, the team and I hope I can continue like that.”