Barcelona may be aided in their pursuit of their top attacking target, Willian José, as he has made it clear he wants the move.

The Brazilian heads up the Blaugrana’s list of striking options as they aim to pull off an emergency addition in the final third.

That is due to the fact that Luis Suárez will sit out the rest of the season and will be joined on the long-term absentee list by Ousmane Dembélé.

He is set for surgery in Finland on Tuesday on a hamstring tear and will also play no further part this campaign.

Those injuries will allow Barça to delve into the market and Mundo Deportivo claim that their number one priority, José, has made it clear he wants to move to the Camp Nou.





The striker did play for Real Sociedad on Sunday afternoon as they overcame Athletic Club 2-1 in the Basque derby.

While the report notes that Barcelona have not yet made the ‘final step’ as they look to secure the 28-year-old’s services, they are expected to do so.

José is reportedly excited about the prospect of the move and has made it known that he wants to become a Barcelona player.

His future came under threat last month when Tottenham had a €12 million bid for the striker’s services rejected.

In the event that Barça can’t pull off the deal that both parties want, they will turn their attention to Loren, who came on against them in the second half of Sunday night’s win at Real Betis.

However, Real Betis’ asking price is thought to be €25m, a fee Barcelona are unwilling to pay.