Brazilian winger Willian has said that he is committed to Chelsea until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old has been with the west London giants for nearly seven years and during this period, he has contributed a tally of 59 goals and 59 assists from 329 appearances.

He has remained a regular under the guidance of manager Frank Lampard this season but there are still doubts whether he would stay with the club beyond the ongoing campaign.

Still, the experienced winger has previously mentioned that he would be willing to sign a short-term deal such that he can finish the club’s remaining games this term which have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He reiterated the same in a recent interview with the Associated Press.





“I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always did, until the end of my contract, until the end of the league,” He told.

“I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season.”

Willian has been associated with possible moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this month and both clubs would suit him, given his preference to remain in the English top-flight next season.

Meanwhile, the Premier League have no plans of restarting the campaign next month amid the COVID-19 threat. June 8 has, however, been mooted as a possible resumption date, provided the government declares it is safe to do so.