Chelsea winger Willian has confirmed that his club offered him a two-year contract extension.

He also said that he wanted a three-year contract extension at Chelsea, adding that the situation concerning his future at Chelsea is now difficult.

The Brazilian international said this following Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old’s current contract at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of the season.





“Chelsea offered me a two-year contract extension,” Willian told Esporte Interativo.

“I told the club I wanted three years extension, but they are not going to change what they have offered.

“The circumstances is hard now because of this.

“My aim work hard to help Chelsea win matches for the rest of the season.”

Willian joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

He has drawn interest from Juventus and Barcelona in recent months.