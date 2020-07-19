



Willian has said he would sign without hesitation if Chelsea offered him a three-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The winger is out of contract with the Blues at the end of the season. So far, contract talks have repeatedly hit a stumbling block over the length of the deal to be offered.

Willian has been with Chelsea since 2013, but at the age of 31, his long-term future remains unclear. Reports have suggested he could move to a Premier League rival like Manchester United or Tottenham, or move elsewhere in Europe.

However, the Brazilian has insisted to Ale Oliveira on YouTube (as translated by Sport Witness) that he is yet to receive an official offer from elsewhere.

“There are rumours about several teams that may be interested. For the time being, I have had no concrete proposal,” Willian said.

“But rumours always arise. I’m waiting. My agent hasn’t given me any news yet. I’m waiting for his call.”

Asked if his current club were “jealous” of the number of clubs being linked with him, Willian was light-hearted in his response.





However, he clearly set out his repeated demand for a three-year contract. And Willian would have no problems accepting their offer if they made such a proposal.

“No, not for the time being. Chelsea aren’t jealous. They didn’t say anything. At least they showed no jealousy. They’re letting go [laughs].

“Just kidding. I already had a conversation with the club a few months ago, even before this stop. Chelsea only offer me two years and I asked for three.

“My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years. So I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

If Chelsea do not retain Willian, then he could still stay in London. Reports emerged this week that Arsenal were in contact with his agent over a potential free transfer.

According to Bleacher Report, Willian is one of two free agents Arsenal are interested in to bolster their wings.

The Gunners are said to have made contact to find out what his contract demands would be. Given the above comments, it appears there is one key criteria they would need to meet.