Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost Ekong, has admitted that the 2-0 loss to Croatia was not the start the team wanted at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

An own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo in the first half and a penalty from Luka Modric saw Nigeria suffer defeat at the Kaliningrad stadium.

Ekong who was cautioned for grappling Mario Mandzukic in the box which resulted in the penalty remained confident the Super Eagles will bounce back from the defeat.

“Not the start we wanted last night. Time now to focus and prepare for the next game. We will bounce back! #Naija #Russia2018,” Ekong tweeted.

Nigeria will face Iceland in their next game on Friday in Volvograd while group foes Argentina and Croatia will battle it out a day earlier in Novgorod.