Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong has asserted that they played the Africa Cup of Nations third-place match with everything they had because they wanted to end the competition on a good note.

The Nigerian team pipped the Carthage Eagles by a lone goal through Odion Ighalo’s early minute strike and Ekong who posted another Man of the Match performance in the win disclosed that their determination to

ensure that they put smiles on the faces on their fans was crucial in their resolve to win the game.

He believes that the victory will help their fans forget about their loss in the semi-final stage of the AFCON.

“Unfortunately when we didn’t go through to the final we tried to play our best game today to ensure that we win the third-place game for our fans and all those who supported us back home,” Ekong told journalists.

“It is something of joy and we try to put a smile on their face. At least we didn’t go back empty we went with something for them.

“We are happy. After losing the semi-final, we made it a point to ensure that we win the third-place match to ensure that we end the competition on a good note.”