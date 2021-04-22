



William Troost-Ekong admits last weekend’s derby defeat to Luton Town motovated the team to go all out for a win against leaders Norwich City on Tuesday.

The Hornets boosted their promotion hopes with hard fought 1-0 win at the Carrow Road.

“The result hit me quite deep as it was my first derby and I had to discuss that when I got home,”Troost-Ekong told the club website.

“When I got in the changing room [after the Norwich game], I got onto FaceTime and they [my family] were going crazy at home. There was also lots of shouting and happiness in the changing room for 10 minutes before we then started thinking about Saturday. It was a massive game [against] Norwich and it was good to get the win after absorbing a bit of pressure at the end.





“We knew what we had to do. We didn’t start well at Luton and were on the back foot the whole game. Everyone was upset and we used that to motivate us. We knew they would play without any pressure [after being promoted on Saturday] so we got at them.

” We didn’t want to be part of a showcase game. We knew from the first whistle we were here to get something. Everyone knew the importance of this game and these are the sort of games we want to play in next season. It was a massive win.”