<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is expected to return to the starting line-up for Udinese in Saturday’s Serie A clash against c after spending two weeks on the sidelines due to injury.

Troost-Ekong injured his adductor in Udinese’s 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last month and has not featured for the club ever since.

The injury forced him to miss the club’s 2-0 loss to Atalanta and their goalless draw with Inter Milan last weekend.

The 25-year-old returned to full training with his teammates on Thursday

“Positive note of today is the return to the group of William Troost-Ekong, again in field after the injury to the adductor suffered in occasion of the challenge with the Sassuolo,” reads a statement on Udinese’s official website.

Troost-Ekong who has been ever present for the club this season has made 32 league appearances for Igor Tudor’s men.

Udinese are currently 17th on the Serie A table, a place above the relegation zone.