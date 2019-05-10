Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is expected to return to the starting line-up for Udinese in Saturday’s Serie A clash against c after spending two weeks on the sidelines due to injury.
Troost-Ekong injured his adductor in Udinese’s 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last month and has not featured for the club ever since.
The injury forced him to miss the club’s 2-0 loss to Atalanta and their goalless draw with Inter Milan last weekend.
The 25-year-old returned to full training with his teammates on Thursday
“Positive note of today is the return to the group of William Troost-Ekong, again in field after the injury to the adductor suffered in occasion of the challenge with the Sassuolo,” reads a statement on Udinese’s official website.
Troost-Ekong who has been ever present for the club this season has made 32 league appearances for Igor Tudor’s men.
Udinese are currently 17th on the Serie A table, a place above the relegation zone.