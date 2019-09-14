<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been left out of Udinese’s squad for today’s (Saturday) Serie A clash against Inter Milan at the Guiseppe Mezza Stadium due to injury.

Troost-Ekong copped the injury in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

The centre-back was replaced by Leganes defender, Chidozie Awaziem late in the game after sustaining the injury.

His name was omitted from the 22-man squad for the Inter game announced on Thursday Udinese manager Igor Tudor.

Troost-Ekong featured in Udinese’s first two games of the season.

Last season, he made 35 league appearances for the club.