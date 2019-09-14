Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been left out of Udinese’s squad for today’s (Saturday) Serie A clash against Inter Milan at the Guiseppe Mezza Stadium due to injury.
Troost-Ekong copped the injury in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.
The centre-back was replaced by Leganes defender, Chidozie Awaziem late in the game after sustaining the injury.
His name was omitted from the 22-man squad for the Inter game announced on Thursday Udinese manager Igor Tudor.
Troost-Ekong featured in Udinese’s first two games of the season.
Last season, he made 35 league appearances for the club.
