Nigeria international, William Troost-Ekong has returned to training with his eyes firmly fixed on featuring for Udinese as they face Empoli in a Seria A clash on Sunday.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been left out of Udinese’s squad for today’s (Saturday) Serie A clash against Inter Milan at the Guiseppe Mezza Stadium due to injury.

Troost-Ekong copped the injury in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

The centre-back was replaced by Leganes defender, Chidozie Awaziem late in the game after sustaining the injury.

His name was omitted from the 22-man squad for the Inter game announced on Thursday Udinese manager Igor Tudor.

Troost-Ekong featured in Udinese’s first two games of the season.

Last season, he made 35 league appearances for the club.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories