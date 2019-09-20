<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Udinese coach Igor Tudor has revealed that it will be good to have William Troost-Ekong for their next three games.

Ekong who has been a key member of the Italian side since joining from Bursaspor last season missed last weekend’s 1-0 away defeat to Inter Milan after picking up an injury on international duty with Nigeria.

Tudor gave the update while addressing the media on the fitness of Ekong and Stefan Okaka ahead of their clash against Brescia this Saturday.

“They have been training all week, let’s see if we can use them. It is important for them to be there because we need everyone in three games in a few days,” Tudor told reporters.

After Brescia, Udinese will face Bologna and Fiorentina respectively.

Udinese are 18th on the table from three matches, winning one and losing two.