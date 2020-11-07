



William Troost-Ekong was on target as Watford secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Coventry City at the Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Andre Gray put Watford ahead in the 54th minute.

The visitors rallied back through goals from Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker in the 63rd and 64th minutes respectively.





Troost-Ekong equalised for Watford in the 66th minutes.

Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr netted the winning goal from the spot seven minutes from time.

Troost-Ekong has made six league appearances for Watford this season.