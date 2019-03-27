<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has admitted that the team was lucky to beat the Pharaohs of Egypt in Tuesday’s international friendly encounter at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

FC Midtylland of Denmark forward Benjamin Onuachu scored the only goal of the game with just nine seconds played firing a powerful shot into the net to help the Super Eagles secure their first win against Egypt in 29 years.

It was Onuachu’s first goal in what was his first start for the three-time African champions.

The Pharaohs came close to snatching a draw late in the game but were denied by substitute goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who made a brilliant save.

The defeat was Egypt’s first under Javier Aguirre who will take consolation from the good performance of some of his fringe players.

“Egypt are a great side, we were lucky to have scored a goal in the first minute,” Troost-Ekong told reporters after the game.

The Udinese man also praised all the players who made their debuts during the game.

“The pitch was bad for us and for them but we were able to score an early goal and the new players played very well,

Both sides have secured their spots in the upcoming African Cup of Nations set to take place in Egypt along with 22 other countries.