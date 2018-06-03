Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong has admitted that there were lots of positives gained from Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Argentina in Saturday’s international friendly at the Wembley stadium.

First half goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 lead before the break, but Alex Iwobi scored a consolation for Nigeria in the 47th minute.

Ekong who starred for Nigeria in the encounter is not happy with the result but he praises the Nigeria fans who turned out to support the team at Wembley.

“What a feeling to play at Wembley tonight. Unhappy with the result but a lot of positives and some lessons learned in time for Russia.

“Thanks to all the Naija fans who came to support us today 🇳🇬🦅,” Ekong tweeted after the game.

He also tweeted a picture of him and the England captain, Harry Kane exchanging jerseys after the game.

“One for the collection😉 Nice to see you again mate!🇳🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @HKane @SpursOfficial.”