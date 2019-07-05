<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong says that he and teammates have moved on from the disappointment of the defeat to Madagascar in their last game and are firmly focused on flying past Cameroon in Saturday’s AFCON 2019 Round of 16 clash.

The West Africans who recorded back to back wins in Group B against Burundi and Guinea were shocked by Madagascar who handed them a 2-0 defeat in their third game last Sunday.

“Now we are starting the real competition. We were all disappointed with the loss to Madagascar, but we are ready for Cameroon. The team is motivated and we expect Cameroon to come out very strong against us. We are equally ready for the big game in front of us ,” Troost-Ekong told a news conference at the Alexandria Stadium on Friday.

Cameroon, who are managed by Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf won the title two years and are keen to defend it successfully and take the trophy home once more.

With talented stars like Christian Bassogog, Clinton Njie and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in their ranks, the Indomitable Lions represent a big threat to the Super Eagles’ aspiration of winning a fourth AFCON title.

Troost-Ekong reckons that even though the Super Eagles have huge respect for their opponent, they are well motivated for the game.

“They are the defending champions and we respect them for that Cameroon will want a revenge for their loss to us two years ago in the World Cup qualifiers, but we won’t allow them beat us,” Troost-Ekong declared.

The centre-back who plays for Italian club Udinese is also hopeful of winning the trophy with Nigeria.

“Winning the AFCON title will be the highlight of my career because that is something that can change someone’s sporting career. I’ve won a medal for Nigeria at the Olympics which was quite great. The Nations Cup, like you know, is is the biggest sporting competition in Africa,” he added.

Troost-Ekong added: “We have in the team John Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo who have won it before. Musa in particular has told us how winning the competition changed his career and it will be good to emulate that.”