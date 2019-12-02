<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong gave away a penalty as Lazio thrashed Udinese 3-0 in a Serie A game on Sunday.

Ekong was booked for the foul in the 36th minute, with Udinese trailing 1-0 (Immobile 9′) and were on the back foot for the most part of the game.

The Azzurri forward ran rings round the visitors’ defence and it paid off for Le Aquile as they struck three times in the first 45 minutes to close the game early.

It was a difficult night for the Eagles vice-captain as his side suffered a huge defeat leaving them four points above the relegation zone.