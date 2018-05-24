Bursaspor defender, William Troost-Ekong, is raring to go as Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup draws nearer.

The player featured prominently in the team’s first training held at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday.

Troost-Ekong through his Twitter handle: @WTroostEkong, wrote: “Good to be back home training with the @NGSuperEagles in Uyo. Feeling fit and ready for our road to Russia! #AkwaIbomBoy #Russia2018.”

Troost-Ekong has also congratulated his center-back partner Leon Balogun on his move to Premier League side, Brighton.

“Proud of my big bro and other half of #OyinboWall @LeonBalogun signing for Brighton today. Next stop Russia,” he tweeted.

Nigeria is billed to play DR Congo on Monday as part of their build up for the World Cup in Russia.