



Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has expressed disappointment with Udinese’s 4-2 away defeat to Napoli in their Serie A clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli went two goals up early in the game through Amin Younes and Jose Callejon’s efforts, but the visitors rallied back before the break with Kevin Lasagna and Ivorien forward Seko Fofana finding the net.

Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens however netted in the second half to hand Napoli all three points in the keenly contested encounter.

Troost-Ekong who was in action for the entire duration of the game took to the social media to express his discontentment on the outcome of the game.

“Disappointing result against a strong team but we must continue with this fighting spirit and courage,” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

The 25-year-old has featured in all 27 Serie A games for Udinese this season but is yet to register a goal.

He is now expected to link up with his international teammates for Nigeria’s dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles and the international friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.