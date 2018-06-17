Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has apologised to Nigeria supporters for the team’s defeat to Croatia in their first Group D match at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Saturday, but assures that advancing to the next round still a possibility.

The Eagles lost 2-0 at the Kaliningrad Stadium through own-goal by Oghenekaro Etebo in the 32nd minute and a spot-kick converted by Luka Modric in the 71st minute following Toost-Ekong foul on Mario Mandzuki.

“It was a difficult game, but now we have to redeem ourselves. So sorry to Nigerians that we lost our first game to Croatia, but I believe that everything is not lost yet. We need to pick up again,” Ekong said after the match.

On the implication of Argentina’s draw with Iceland on the same opening day of Group D, Ekong said: “I think it works in our favour. We anticipated that before we came here. Now we have to focus on our next game against Iceland and get the desired result there.

“I tell you, we still have good chance in this group, but we must fight for it. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s up to us. It requires extra hard work and that’s what we’ll do.”

Troost-Ekong however refused to talk about about the foul he committed which gifted Croatia their second goal from the results free-kick converted by Luka Modric.

“No comment. Thank you,” he responded tartly.